RI to apply for additional unemployment boost

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island will apply for another round of federal jobless aid by the close of business Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

The new details come less than 24 hours after Gov. Gina Raimondo argued there was “nothing to apply for” when asked by WPRI 12 about the issue at her weekly coronavirus briefing.

“They haven’t actually applied because there’s nothing to apply for,” Raimondo said Wednesday, adding that state leaders were in touch with the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency as recently as Tuesday to learn more about the program and what steps the state should take.

“We don’t yet know how it would work, how much we’d be eligible to receive, who would be eligible,” Raimondo said at the briefing. “We’re all just waiting for the Trump administration to put out some guidelines.”

On Thursday, DLT spokesperson Margaux Fontaine told WPRI 12, “Following productive conversations yesterday, we anticipate submitting the required documentation for the Lost Wages Assistance grant by the close of business today.”

Raimondo said Wednesday the state’s “back of the envelope” calculations showed the program — which asks states to contribute $100 to a recipients’ $400 weekly unemployment insurance bonus — would cost about $10 million a week. The governor also said it wasn’t clear if the state could pull that money from federal coronavirus relief funds.

DLT officials did not immediately say how much the program would cost or where the funding would be drawn from.

As for how quickly the state could see the money, a FEMA spokesperson said approval time depends on whether the application is complete and addresses all grant requirements.

“Our experience to date is that FEMA will be able to approve applications very quickly, depending on completeness and sufficiency,” wrote spokesperson Deanna Frazier in an email to WPRI 12. “Once the grant award is approved by FEMA and signed by a state/territory, funding will then be available within one business day of receipt of the fully executed grant award.”