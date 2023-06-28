PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state is preparing to launch a new pilot program aimed at encouraging Rhode Islanders who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to eat healthy.

The pilot program is designed to incentivize healthy eating by offering $0.50 for every dollar spent on fresh fruits and vegetables. The fruits and vegetables must be purchased with the SNAP recipient’s electronic benefits card to qualify.

Rep. David Morales tells 12 News the incentive program will boost the amount of money recipients have on their EBT cards.

“They will see an increase of upwards of $25 to $30 monthly,” Morales explained.

The pilot program is being funded by $10 million set aside in the state budget.

Morales said food insecurity affects people everywhere.

“It effects all 39 cities and towns,” he said. “It does not matter if it is an urban, rural or suburban environment, the fact of the matter is that people in our communities are struggling.”

The Rhode Island Department of Human Services will be responsible for the pilot program, which is expected to launch this fall, according to spokesperson James Beardsworth.

Beardsworth said DHS has already completed the computer upgrades to maintain the program.