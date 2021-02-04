RI Senate approves raising minimum wage to $15 over next 4 years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Senate has taken another step toward raising Rhode Island’s minimum wage.
The Senate Labor Committee voted 7-4 Wednesday night to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour over the next four years. The proposal will now go before the full Senate for consideration.
The House is also considering a $15 minimum wage bill.
During Gov. Gina Raimondo’s State of the State address, she urged lawmakers to approve the increase, however, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) is criticizing the move.
NFBI’s Rhode Island State Director Christopher Carlozzi said the increase would crush struggling small businesses and issued the statement below:
Small business owners hoped to hear Rhode Island would support their recovery with policies addressing their significant pandemic-related losses. Instead, they heard the Governor call for another minimum wage increase that will send labor costs up precipitously at the most difficult time financially.
This threatens the survival of neighborhood restaurants, retail shops, hotels, and many other businesses hard-hit by the pandemic. This will not boost employee’s paychecks in many cases, because if the owner can’t afford the higher wage, they will have no choice but to cut hours and jobs or close permanently.Christopher Carlozzi, NFBI Rhode Island State Director