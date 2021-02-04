RI Senate approves raising minimum wage to $15 over next 4 years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Senate has taken another step toward raising Rhode Island’s minimum wage.

The Senate Labor Committee voted 7-4 Wednesday night to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour over the next four years. The proposal will now go before the full Senate for consideration.

The House is also considering a $15 minimum wage bill.

During Gov. Gina Raimondo’s State of the State address, she urged lawmakers to approve the increase, however, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) is criticizing the move.

NFBI’s Rhode Island State Director Christopher Carlozzi said the increase would crush struggling small businesses and issued the statement below: