RI sees little change in unemployment rate with thousands still seeking work

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Data from the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training (DLT) shows the state’s unemployment rate went up a tenth of a percentage point from January to February.

While some industries did see an increase in hires, one viewer told 12 News she’s been struggling to find a job since the start of the pandemic.

“When the COVID-19 started, I lost my job. I got laid off,” Brittany Vigeant recalled, adding that she was working as a cook at the time.

As the pandemic worsened, the state ordered a shutdown which resulted in the loss of 108,000 jobs between March and April 2020. While roughly 59% of those jobs have since been recovered, Vigeant said she’s still unable to find work.

“It’s kind of tough. It’s a lot of people, there’s not much staffing going on,” she said.

While Rhode Island’s unemployment rate only ticked up from 7.2% to 7.3% from January to February, the number of residents actively looking for a job rose to nearly 40,000.

According to the DLT, educational services took a big hit in February, with employment dropping 1,900 from the 2,200-job gain in January. Some other sectors that saw declines were Financial Activities, Transportation and Utilities, and Arts, Entertainment and Recreation.

For anyone still on the job hunt like Vigeant, she said to stay hopeful.

“Just keep your head up and continue the fight,” she said.

It’s not all bad news, however. Eight industries in the private sector saw hiring increases in February, the DLT reported. Those sectors include Accommodation and Food Services, Professional and Business Services, Health Care and Social Assistance, Manufacturing, Retail Trade, Wholesale Trade, Other Services, and Government.

Meanwhile, the Construction, Information, and Mining and Logging sectors remained the same last month.