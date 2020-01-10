RI reimbursed $5.5M for post-9/11 security upgrades at TF Green

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. Sen. Jack Reed announced Friday that he’s secured a $5.5 million federal reimbursement for security upgrades made at T.F. Green International Airport soon after the 9/11 terror attacks.

Reed said the reimbursement is part of a recently passed appropriations law he created which law includes $7.8 billion for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). It also increases TSA staffing by more than 1,000 front-line workers nationwide and sets aside $40 million to reimburse airports for baggage screening systems and security improvements.

T.F. Green was among several airports to install the upgrades in the early 2000s with the understanding they would be reimbursed for their early action, according to Reed.

“In the wake of 9/11, Rhode Island airport officials answered the call to improve security, putting the safety of passengers above all else and dedicating significant financial resources to do so,” he said. “Finally, the federal government is paying them back and I will continue pressing to ensure Rhode Island is fully reimbursed by the federal government.”

Reed said to date, T.F. Green has now been reimbursed $18 million of the $30 million it was originally owed.

He also noted that the TSA plans to invest in new security measures at the airport this year including two new industry-leading Computed Tomography (CT) scanning machines and an Advanced Image Technology (AIT) scanner. Reed said the new equipment provides enhanced detection technology and helps saves travelers time.