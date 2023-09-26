PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the colder weather on the way, Rhode Islanders could see an increase in their electricity bill come next month.

Rhode Island Energy proposed new electric rates back in July and a final vote on the changes is expected on Tuesday.

Under the proposed rate, the average residential household would see their monthly utility bill jump by $32.29, which is an increase of more than 24%.

The proposed rate of 17.74 cents per kilowatt hour is a significant increase from the rate that was in effect over the summer (10.3 cents per kilowatt hour) but it’s slightly lower than last winter’s rate of 17.79 cents per kilowatt hour.

The state’s Public Utilities Commission says two incentives could help offset the higher costs.

Those include the state’s suspension of the gross earning tax this winter, as well as the state setting aside $3 million that will be used to help low-income customers.

If approved, the new rate would begin Sunday and be in place through March 2024.