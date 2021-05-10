RI parents urged to take advantage of $3,000-per-child tax credit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While parents normally get some money back at tax time, the expanded federal child tax credit included in the American Rescue Plan could help Rhode Islanders in a big way.

The United Way and members of the state’s congressional delegation gathered Monday to stress the importance of taking advantage of the tax credit and outline some of the new changes that are in effect.

“We made the full child tax credit available to children and families with low to no income, we expanded to include 17-year-old children, and the maximum amounts of credit have been raised to $3,000 per child,” Congressman David Cicilline explained.

Parents and families can take advantage of the benefits when filing their taxes by the May 17 deadline.

Another big change is that payments are made monthly, instead of annually.



“We raised it from $2,000 to $3,000 per child unless your child is 0-5, in which case it’s $3,600, so a family with two children under five gets $7,200 and those checks will be parceled out monthly,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said. “We all know what a big difference that can make, when all of a sudden an extra $600 a month is coming into that family.”

Monthly payments are expected to start in July, officials said, adding that the tax credit is now refundable.

Whitehouse says an estimated 173,000 Rhode Island children will benefit directly from these changes.

Call 211 to find out if you’re eligible for this credit or need help filing.