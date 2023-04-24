EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gas prices in Rhode Island and Massachusetts have surged over the past several weeks, according to AAA Northeast.

The average price for a gallon of regular in Rhode Island is $3.50, which is 26 cents higher than one month ago. In Massachusetts, the average price per gallon is up 22 cents this month at $3.26.

Respectively, AAA Northeast said gas prices in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are up 8 and 9 cents from last week.

“The recent surge in oil costs took a break last week, with the price of oil tumbling back into the upper $70s per barrel,” AAA Northeast’s Diana Gugliotta said. “If this oil price trend continues, drivers may see falling gas prices sooner rather than later.”

The national average is also trending upward, rising 22 cents over the last month to $3.66 per gallon. Despite the price hike, AAA Northeast said the national average is 1 cent less than it was last week.