EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gas prices have increased locally for the second straight week, though the national average came down slightly.

The latest weekly survey from AAA Northeast shows the average price in Rhode Island is up 6 cents to $3.54 per gallon. In Massachusetts, the average is $3.60 per gallon, an increase of 4 cents in the past week.

Both states remain below the national average of $3.88 per gallon.

“Even though national inventories of gas and oil increased last week, supplies are still well below seasonal averages and refiners have sparse capacity to increase production,” AAA Northeast spokesperson Diana Gugliotta said, adding that the oil market may also be affected by the predictions of a cold winter.