EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island leaders announced plans Wednesday to start offering rebates for the purchase of electric bicycles.

The aim of the program is to “support the adoption of clean transportation by Rhode Island residents.”

“Electric bikes have become a popular way for Rhode Islanders to commute to work, travel across town, or enjoy our state’s beautiful bike paths,” Gov. Dan McKee said. “Every bicycle on the road takes us another step toward reducing our carbon emissions and increasing our air quality.”

Officials said starting Monday, Oct. 24, there will be $250,000 in rebates made available, $150,000 of which will be reserved for low to moderate-income residents.

Rebates for each bicycle will be $400 or 30 percent of the final purchase price of the bicycle, whichever best reduces the price.

Lower income residents could get rebates of up to $1,000 or 75 percent of the final purchase price.

The average cost of an e-bike, according to officials, is $1,500, but some may cost upwards of $2,000.

The program was created in part to honor Erika Niedowski, who served as McKee’s communications director when he was lieutenant governor. She passed away in 2020.

“Erika was an inspiration to all who knew her,” McKee added. “She was brilliant, talented, thoughtful, and her commitment to promoting clean energy solutions will positively impact Rhode Island for generations to come.”

Rebate applications will be available on the state’s website starting next week. The e-bike purchase date must be on or after Oct. 24, and rebates will be first come, first served while the funding is available.