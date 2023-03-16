EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders struggling to pay their heating bills will soon have access to more assistance.

Officials said the state is receiving another $3.67 million to add on to the $6.65 million in federal funding announced three weeks ago, both courtesy of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed’s office said in total there will be $39.8 million in funding available this year, which will cover about $680 for a home’s winter heating costs.

“This latest infusion of federal LIHEAP funding will help keep home energy costs more affordable for those in need,” Reed said. “In addition to easing the strain on household budgets, it also provides an economic boost for local small businesses that supply home heating fuel to customers with fixed or limited incomes.”

Over 29,300 Rhode Island households have applied for assistance over the last year, officials added. Over six million have done so nationwide.