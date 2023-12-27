WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The pent-up demand for homes in Rhode Island and high interest rates continued to hamper the state’s housing market last month, according to the R.I. Association of Realtors.

The median price for a single-family home was $438,000 last month, which is up 4.8% from the same time last year. Meanwhile, the number of single-family homes sold dropped by 13.8%.

“We have low inventory, which is tough across the country,” R.I. Association of Realtors president-elect Chris Whitten said. “But sadly, Rhode Island is dead last for new construction [nationwide].”

Though the pace of home sales has continued to drop year-over-year, November saw the smallest decline of the past five months.

Right now, Rhode Island currently has nearly two months worth of housing inventory. Even though that’s one-third of the six-month inventory required for a balanced market, it is a slight increase from the same time last year.

Realtor.com also recently ranked Rhode Island ninth on its list of hottest housing markets in the United States.

Whitten said he’s optimistic for 2024, adding that interest rates tend to drop during election years.

“You have a lot of sellers and buyers right now that are like, ‘We’re going to hang tight,'” he said.

For those nervous about buying a home right now due to high interest rates, Whitten suggested refinancing in the future is always an option.