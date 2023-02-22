EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More assistance is on the way for Rhode Islanders struggling to pay their winter heating bills.

The state is receiving $6.65 million in federal funding through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), according to Sen. Jack Reed.

So far, Reed said Rhode Island has received $36.1 million in funding this year, which covers about $680 in winter home heating costs for Rhode Islanders. Over 29,300 households in the state are expected to receive the funding.

“This latest infusion of federal LIHEAP funding will help keep home energy costs more affordable for those in need,” Reed said. “In addition to easing the strain on household budgets, it also provides an economic boost for local small businesses that supply home heating fuel to customers with fixed or limited incomes.”

To apply for heating bill assistance, visit the Department of Human Services on the state’s website.