PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state is receiving more than $11 million in federal grant money to help coordinate housing and supportive services for homeless Rhode Islanders.

Sen. Jack Reed helped secure $11,463,583 in Continuum of Care grants to support housing programs and initiatives.

“Any individual experiencing homelessness is one too many, and we must continue our work to ensure all Rhode Islanders have a safe and stable place to call home,” Reed said. “These federal funds are a crucial step in funding rapid rehousing and permanent housing for individuals and families in need, saving lives while also saving taxpayer dollars.”

The money will be distributed at the state level through RIHousing. The funding will be given to the following non-profit organizations for various housing projects and programs:

Amos House

Community Care Alliance

Crossroads Rhode Island

East Bay Community Action Program

Foster Forward

House of Hope Community Development Corporation

Housing Authority of the City of Pawtucket

Lucy’s Hearth

Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless

Sojourner House

Westerly Area Rest Meals Inc.

YWCA Rhode Island

“These federal funds are critical to the ongoing work by so many partners to prevent and end homelessness in Rhode Island,” RIHousing Executive Director Carol Ventura said. “We thank Senator Reed for his leadership and commitment to supporting innovative and strategic efforts to provide the services and support needed to keep families safe and sheltered and offer them opportunities to succeed.”