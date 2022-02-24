PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Foundation has broken records last year as it reports the highest combined year for grants and fundraising in its 106-year history, according to President and CEO Neil Steinberg.

The Foundation has awarded $76 million in grants to more than 2,300 nonprofit organizations and raised $98 million in gifts in 2021

“When there’s a need, people step up to help those in need,” Steinberg told 12 News. “That’s what we saw with Rhode Islanders.”

At the end of 2021, total assets stood at $1.4 billion and the total fund investment return for the year was 20.4%, according to the Foundation.

“That all added together allowed us to be very supportive through COVID, through our grant making in education, in healthcare and economic security, supporting the arts and the environment and housing,” Steinberg said. “All of these areas are dependent on us working with very generous donors who step up.”

During the second year of the pandemic, they focused on supporting non-profits in education and healthcare, including mental health and substance abuse, as well as those working on the front lines.

That includes the Elisha Project food bank. 12 News spoke to the executive director of the food bank in August about the grant money.

“On average, we’re dealing with 40 different organizations, and our soft numbers are about 62,000 families per week, which seems like a lot when you think about the whole,” Executive Director of the Elisha Project George Ortiz said. “So, this grant allowed us to go deeper into that because of the USDA that just ended in April, I believe.”

“Working with committed nonprofit partners, our support helps reduce achievement gaps in education, address health disparities across all populations and promote real opportunity for economic security for all Rhode Islanders,” said Steinberg.

The Foundation also made grants to nonprofits doing critical work, such as arts and culture, basic human needs, the environment and housing.

In response to the pandemic, the Foundation partnered with the state to distribute $5.4 million in federal CARES Act funding to support the work of more than 160 nonprofits across the state. It covered the cost of housing, behavioral health services, health care, job training, food pantries and child care.

In addition to grant-making and fundraising, community leadership is central to the Foundation’s work. In 2021, the Foundation raised a record $880,000 for its Civic Leadership Fund.

“Our Civic Leadership donors recognize that progress entails many different approaches. Leading long-term planning in education and health are primary examples, as is stepping up quickly to provide help and hope during the COVID-19 pandemic, and enhancing our commitment to creating an equitable Rhode Island,” said Steinberg. “The initiatives we led included providing recommendations for the spending of ARPA funds received by the state provided state leaders with input and insights on this key topic.”