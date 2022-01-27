RI Foundation awards nearly $500K in grants for animal welfare

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some local animal shelters are now sharing almost half a million dollars in grants thanks to the Rhode Island Foundation.

Nearly $500,000 has been awarded to dozens of animal welfare programs across the state to support a range of uses including low-cost vet care for pets of low-income households, preparing animals for adoption and wildlife rehabilitation.

“The generosity of our donors and the commitment of our grantee partners is expanding humane education, increasing care options for shelter animals and pets owned by low-income households, and improving the quality of animal care in Rhode Island,” Adrian Bonéy, who oversees the R.I. Foundation’s Program for Animal Welfare (PAW), said.

PAW funds organizations that promote and provide humane treatment of animals or work more generally on the welfare of animals.

The largest recipient is the Potter League for Animals, which received several grants including: $20,000 to support veterinary care at its Animal Resource and Adoption Center in Middletown; $10,000 for humane education programming in Newport County, $30,000 to subsidize surgeries and transportation at its Spay and Neuter Clinic in Warwick and $40,000 to purchase medical supplies for its Pets In Need clinic in East Providence.

These facilities provide services of veterinary care focused on pet owners with low incomes, including those receiving public assistance, residents of subsidized housing and people who are unsheltered.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) in East Providence received $34,000 to provide illness and minor emergency care for pets of owners with low incomes, staging vaccination clinics for pets of owners with low incomes and training municipal animal control officers.

“Due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the people we serve are facing increased financial strain and housing uncertainty,” RISPCA President Wayne Kezirian said.

The remaining recipients include the Providence Animal Rescue League, which received $15,000 to support vaccine and microchipping clinics, and veterinary care for surrendered animals, and Foster Parrots in Hope Valley received $29,937 for repairs to the facility following a devastating fire in April 2021.