PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As we enter into the colder months, Rhode Island Energy is starting to charge customers more money.

On Tuesday, natural gas customers will begin to see an average rate hike of about 9.6%, which is about $89 annually, according to the Public Utilities Commission (PUC). For low-income customers, it will be 5.2%, or about $58 annually.

The electric rate hike of 47% went into effect last month, which means customers are already paying an average of $52 more per month for electricity.

Both rate hikes were proposed by Rhode Island Energy to offset the increased costs to provide the power, the utility said.

The PUC also said customers will “most likely” see a $64 credit from a National Grid settlement in their November bill.

Additionally, the PUC ordered Rhode Island Energy to eliminate and defer the cost of the customer charge for January through March on low-income customers’ bills.