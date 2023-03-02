PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders struggling to pay their electric bills may soon get a reprieve.

Rhode Island Energy expects electricity supply prices to drop significantly this spring based on a new rate proposal filed with the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission (RIPUC).

If approved, residential customers would save roughly $17 per month, or a more than 25% decrease, on their electric bills.

Commercial customers would see a nearly 28% price drop, according to the utility.

“This has been a challenging winter for our customers as they deal with higher prices for many of the goods and services they buy, including electricity,” Rhode Island Energy President Dave Bonenberger said. “For the families and businesses we serve, the proposed rates should be welcome news.”

The proposed rates would take effect April 1 and remain in effect through Sept. 30.