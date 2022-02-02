RI DLT: Unemployment fraud victims may receive inaccurate tax forms in the mail

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As tax season gets underway, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training (DLT) is warning that residents may receive forms that indicate they’ve fallen victim to unemployment fraud.

DLT Director Matt Weldon tells 12 News that there is a chance some Rhode Islanders will receive a 1099 form for unemployment benefits that they never applied for.

“I think most people that were victims of unemployment fraud, at this point, are finding out about it far before they receive a 1099,” Weldon said. “But some are going to find out this way.”

Weldon said the DLT recently sent out 125,000 1099 forms and, as of Wednesday, they’ve received 655 requests for corrections.

“Those people should be people that received the 1099 and they did not request benefits that they did not collect,” he explained.

Rhode Islanders who have reported that they’ve fallen victim to unemployment fraud should not receive a 1099 form, according to Weldon.

Weldon said steps are taken to verify a resident’s identify when they file a claim. As the DLT sorts through claims, he said they look for indicators of fraud.

As far as tackling unemployment fraud, Weldon said there are steps for people to verify who they are when filing a claim. He said the DLT goes through claims to look for indicators of fraud and said the department now has a larger fraud team.

“We have a fraud line … where you call in and it’s a special group of people that answer,” Weldon said.

Anyone who receives an inaccurate 1099 form should report it online.

Weldon said Rhode Islanders should wait to file their taxes until they have received a corrected 1099 form back from the DLT. While the DLT is working as fast and they can to fix these forms, Weldon is not sure when people can expect them back.