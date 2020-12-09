RI DLT: Some unemployment recipients will get a phone call about extended benefits

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In Wednesday’s Community Focus, 12 News at 4 addressed your questions and concerns regarding unemployment with the Director of Rhode Island’s Department of Labor and Training Scott Jensen.

Jensen said the DLT is proactively calling some unemployment insurance recipients to let them know they’re eligible for an additional 20 weeks of benefits. He said the DLT will offer information to prove the calls are legitimate.

Other topics from today’s interview include the $200 boost in unemployment during the statewide pause, an uptick in unemployment during the pause and the imminent expiration of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Watch the full Q&A with DLT Director Scott Jensen in the video above.

