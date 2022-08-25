WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Half-a-dozen local fire departments, as well as the state’s Fire Training Academy, will soon receive a significant financial boost.

Rhode Island’s congressional delegation announced Thursday that $2.1 million in federal funding will be split between the fire departments and training academy to “enhance public safety.”

The delegation expects the fire departments to use the money to purchase safety and communications equipment and fund new training courses.

“Every day, our firefighters put their lives on the line to keep Rhode Islanders safe and they deserve the latest tools and training to do their jobs,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said. “The federal funds awarded to the Rhode Island Fire Training Academy and departments across our state will go a long way toward protecting our communities and the first responders who serve them.”

The departments receiving funding include East Greenwich, Exeter, Johnston, North Kingstown, Manville and Warwick.