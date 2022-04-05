NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A new bill seeks to prevent Rhode Island real estate agents from receiving so-called “love letters” from prospective homebuyers.

Rep. Terri Cortvriend, D-Middletown, recently introduced the legislation to the R.I. House Municipal Government & Housing Committee, which recommended it be held for further study.

The bill calls for real estate agents rejecting “any communications other than customary documents in a real estate transaction, including photographs provided by a buyer.”

The legislation goes on to say this would be in order to “help a seller avoid selecting a buyer based on the buyer’s race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, marital status or familial status as prohibited by the Fair Housing Act.”

The National Association of Realtors notes on its website that “using protected characteristics as a basis to accept or reject an offer, as opposed to price and terms, would violate the Fair Housing Act.”

Greg Dantas, owner of RI Real Estate Services, says as a broker, he doesn’t read any letters from buyers, but will still forward them to the sellers.

“It’s inconsistent with the First Amendment to stop people from writing letters to people. They can just go drop it off at the door,” Dantas said. “I mean, it’s not against the law because the First Amendment will be protected. It’s freedom of speech.”

Dantas said buyers will sometimes write letters because they feel the need to separate themselves or make a connection with the seller.

“Like it reminds them of their nana, or their dad who passed away, or something that’s special to them, and sometimes the sellers do care about that and connect with it,” Dantas explained.

In a balanced market of supply and demand, letters are rarely written, according to Dantas.

“Right now, you’re at the height of letter-writing season because we have the least amount of homes for sale,” he said.

Dantas said there are “maybe 500 houses for sale” right now in Rhode Island, when normally at this time of year that would be 4,000 or 5,000 homes on the market. In 2011, that number would have been closer to 9,000 or 10,000.

“We’re so far below the averages,” Dantas said. “It’s created very desperate conditions for buyers, and it’s causing people to do things that they wouldn’t ordinarily do like waive inspections, waive financing, borrow money from parents.”

“People are going really far out on the risk curve right now to obtain housing, and that worries me a lot,” Dantas added.

Dantas also recommended writing love letters to show interest in properties not currently on the market, in case the owner decides to sell down the road.