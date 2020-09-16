CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
RI approved for sixth week of FEMA unemployment assistance

Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training RI DLT_477034

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — Rhode Island has been approved for a sixth and likely final week of payments from the Lost Wages Assistance program, according to the Department of Labor and Training.

This means eligible claimants can receive up to $1,800 in additional unemployment assistance from the FEMA-funded program.

Margaux Fontaine, a spokesperson for the DLT, told 12 News the agency started sending out the $300 payments for weeks 4 and 5 on Wednesday morning. Those payments cover the weeks ending August 22 and 29.

“Some people will begin to see that payment as early as today or tomorrow,” Fontaine wrote in an email Wednesday. “The remaining qualified claimants should expect to see the money by this time next week.”

Fontaine said the money for the sixth week could be disbursed as early as next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

