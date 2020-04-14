1  of  2
RI airports to split $24 million in coronavirus relief funding

Money

by:

Posted: / Updated:
tf green terminal - ri airport corporation_189792

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — The six state-owned airports in Rhode Island will split $24,017,194 in federal funding to help respond to the public health emergency presented by COVID-19, according to the office of U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.

The emergency resources “will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” Chao said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Since the majority of Americans are being urged to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus, travel of all types is in a sharp decline across the United States, including air travel, Chao’s office said. The cash can go toward airport operating expenses such as payroll and utilities, debt payments, and capital expenditures.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration is encouraging airports to apply for funding swiftly, and then spend the funds immediately to minimize any adverse impact from the pandemic.

The bulk of the Rhode Island funding is going to its most-traveled airport, T.F. Green in Warwick, which boarded or received more than 3.9 million passengers in 2019. Westerly State Airport and Block Island State Airport will each receive a little over $1 million.

The funding was allocated through the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Here’s a full breakdown:

  • T.F. Green State Airport: $21,746,229
  • Westerly State Airport: $1,072,803
  • Block Island State Airport: $1,069,162
  • Quonset State Airport (North Kingstown): $69,000
  • Newport State Airport: $30,000
  • North Central State Airport (Smithfield): $30,000

