Rhode Island's unemployment rate falls to 5.8% in May

by: The Associated Press

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — The state Department of Labor and Training says Rhode Island’s unemployment rate, which surged to more than 17% in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, was down to 5.8% in May.

The agency on Thursday said the May rate was down half of a percentage point from the April rate of 6.3%.

The May 2020 rate was 12.9%. Rhode Island’s 5.8% unemployment rate matched the national rate.

The state has now recovered 64% of the roughly 108,000 jobs lost in March and April last year when many businesses were ordered to close or operate with restrictions because of the pandemic.

