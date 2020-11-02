Rhode Islanders paying less at the pump for gasoline

by: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island dropped 2 cents in the past week and remains lower than the national average.

AAA Northeast said Monday that Rhode Islanders are now paying an average of $2.09 per gallon, 3 cents lower than the national average and 41 cents lower than the in-state average one year ago.

A spokesman says the national gas price average at the start of November has not been this cheap since 2004.

If crude oil continues to push cheaper, the national average could drop below $2 per gallon before the end of the year.

