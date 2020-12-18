Rhode Island unemployment ticks up to 7.3%

Money

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, a customer leaves a Pier 1 retail store, which is going out of business, during the coronavirus pandemic in Coral Gables, Fla. The Labor Department reported unemployment numbers Thursday, Sept. 3. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s unemployment rate ticked up to 7.3% and the state lost 500 jobs in November, state labor officials say.

That’s up by two-tenths of a percent from October’s revised 7.1% jobless rate, and much higher than the state’s 3.5% rate in November 2019.

The number of unemployed Rhode Island residents classified as available for and seeking work was 39,200, an increase of 600 from October.

Through November, Rhode Island has now recovered about 58% of the more than 98,000 lost earlier this year when the economy slowed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The national unemployment rate for November was 6.7%.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/15/2020: Lt. Governor Dan McKee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community