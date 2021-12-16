Rhode Island unemployment rate fell to 5.1% in November

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s unemployment rate fell slightly last month as the state added 2,300 jobs.

The state Department of Labor and Training announced Thursday that the unemployment rate dropped from 5.3% in October to 5.1% in November.

November’s state rate was higher than the nation’s, which was 4.2%.

The addition of 2,300 jobs represents a rebound from October’s decline of 1,500 jobs, the first monthly decline since December 2020.

In total, Rhode Island has added 18,500 jobs so far in 2021.

The state has now regained 77% of the roughly 108,000 jobs lost during the pandemic shutdown.