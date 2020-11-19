Rhode Island unemployment rate falls to 7%; state adds jobs

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s unemployment rate fell to 7% and the state added 1,700 jobs in October.

The Department of Labor and Training announced Thursday that while the October unemployment rate was well below September’s rate of 10.5%, it remained much higher than the 3.5% rate in October 2019.

The number of unemployed Rhode Island residents — people classified as available for and actively seeking employment — was 37,800 in October, almost 21,000 fewer than in September.

Rhode Island has now regained more than 59% of the more than 98,000 jobs lost in March and April when the economy shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.