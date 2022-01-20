Rhode Island unemployment rate drops to 4.8% in December

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.8% in December, down three-tenths of a percentage point from the November rate but higher than the national rate of 3.9%.

The state Department of Labor and Training said Thursday that the state’s December rate was also down from 7.9% in the year-ago month.

The number of jobs in Rhode Island was 485,800 in December, up 2,600 from November, and the number of employed state residents has increased by 29,600 over the year.

The state lost about 108,000 jobs when many businesses were closed or severely restricted in the spring of 2020 at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, but about 80% of those jobs have been recovered.