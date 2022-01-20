Rhode Island unemployment rate drops to 4.8% in December

Money

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.8% in December, down three-tenths of a percentage point from the November rate but higher than the national rate of 3.9%.

The state Department of Labor and Training said Thursday that the state’s December rate was also down from 7.9% in the year-ago month.

The number of jobs in Rhode Island was 485,800 in December, up 2,600 from November, and the number of employed state residents has increased by 29,600 over the year.

The state lost about 108,000 jobs when many businesses were closed or severely restricted in the spring of 2020 at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, but about 80% of those jobs have been recovered.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 1/14/2022: Robert Walsh, Executive Director of the National Education Association, R.I.

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community