Rhode Island unemployment rate drops to 11.2%; jobs added

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s slow recovery from the economic shutdown prompted by the coronavirus continued last month as the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 11.2% and the economy added neary 14,000 jobs.

The state Department of Labor and Training said Thursday the July unemployment rate was down 1.4 percentage points from the revised June rate of 12.6%.

The rate in July 2019 was 3.6%.

The national unemployment rate was 10.2% in July, down from 11.1% the previous month.

The agency says with the addition of 13,800 jobs in July, the state has recovered more than half of the 98,100 jobs lost in March and April when the economic shutdown took effect.