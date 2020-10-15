Rhode Island unemployment rate drops; still higher than US

by: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s unemployment rate fell to 10.5% in September, down from an adjusted rate of 12.9% in August.

The Department of Labor and Training said Thursday the state has recovered nearly 60% of the jobs it lost in March and April when coronavirus restrictions shut down large sectors of the economy.

Rhode Island’s unemployment rate remained well above the national September rate of 7.9%.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics says nearly 3,000 Rhode Islanders applied for unemployment insurance benefits for the week ending Oct. 10, up slightly from the prior week.

