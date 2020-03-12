Live Now
Providence officials announcing guidance, postponements and resources for residents and businesses
Rhode Island unemployment rate drops slightly

by: The Associated Press

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.4% in January, down one-tenth of a percentage point from December.

The state Department of Labor and Training announced Thursday that the unemployment rate was also three-tenths of a percentage point lower than the January 2019 rate of 3.7%.

Rhode Island’s January unemployment rate was two-tenths of a percentage point lower than national rate of 3.6%.

The state’s January non-farm job count of 505,500 dropped by 200 from the revised December job count of 505,700.

