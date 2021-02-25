Rhode Island gets $65M federal boost for vaccination efforts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has received an additional $65 million in federal funding to help the state’s coronavirus vaccination efforts.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed said Wednesday that the funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency can be used for supplies needed to safely store and administer the vaccine; secure transportation of refrigerated doses; staffing and training on vaccine distribution and administration; and public engagement and outreach.

The funds are being made available to the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency.

Almost 154,000 people have received a first vaccine dose in Rhode Island, while more than 64,000 people have been fully vaccinated.