Rhode Island gas prices soar to highest level in 7 years

by: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island shot up 9 cents in the last week to its highest level in seven years.

AAA Northeast said Monday that gas is now selling for an average of $3.26 per gallon, which is 18 cents higher than a month ago and $1.14 more than one year ago.

The last time prices in Rhode Island were this high was in October 2014 at $3.28 per gallon.

The good news is that Rhode Island’s per-gallon average is still 6 cents lower than the national average.

