Rhode Island gas prices remain steady over holidays

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — AAA says gas prices in Rhode Island are holding steady despite the huge demand for record-breaking holiday travel.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve, regular remains at a $2.50 Monday, the same as the past two weeks. That price is 8 cents lower than the national average and the same as the in-state price a year ago.

AAA found regular gasoline selling for as low as $2.39 per gallon and as high as $2.65.

A spokesman says prices are expected to decline following the holiday season.