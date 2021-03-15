Rhode Island gas prices continue to skyrocket

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island is up another 8 cents and has now risen 31 cents in the past month alone.

AAA Northeast said Monday that the state’s current per-gallon average of $2.77 is also 42 cents higher than it was one year ago, although it remains 9 cents lower than the current national average

The national average has jumped 40 cents since last month’s winter storm in Texas and prices are expected to keep rising following the Energy Information Administration’s latest weekly reports showing a second week of major decline in gasoline stocks and an increase in demand.