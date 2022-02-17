PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When it comes to investments in K-12 education, Rhode Island outspends the rest of the country, according to a newly-released report from the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council (RIPEC).

The nearly 30-page report, titled “How Rhode Island Compares,” was released at midnight Thursday. It examines how the Ocean State compares to the rest of New England and the country when it comes to revenue and spending.

“As state policymakers grapple with where to invest an influx of federal funds and craft a state budget, ‘How Rhode Island Compares’ will be particularly helpful in highlighting areas where Rhode Island needs to invest and where we need to constrain spending in the long term,” President and CEO of RIPEC Michael DiBiase said in a statement.

The report examines total state and local revenues, as well as spending funds, while also providing recommendations for policymakers.

The report found Rhode Island allocated the largest portion of its funds to education, about 27%. While the state spent slightly more than the U.S. in per capita and per income terms, the report says it “significantly overspent” the country on elementary and secondary education.

The report questions whether those investments paid off, however, pointing out that student proficiency scores were on par or below the rest of the country with particularly poor outcomes for students in urban areas.

It suggests policymakers slow the growth of total spending in terms of K-12 education and focus investments on improving student outcomes.

The report also found Rhode Island underinvested in higher education compared to the rest of the nation, which the report says raises concerns, “since economic development and growth are tied closely with education levels.”

This underinvestment is linked to the state’s low ranking in public higher education enrollment per capita, highlighting issues as to access higher education options for Rhode Island students, according to the report.

“The state diverges from the nation in several key areas, including our comparatively high reliance on property tax revenues and our relative overspending on education, social services and income maintenance, and public safety,” DiBiase said in a statement.

The state’s investments in social services, public safety, the environment and transportation are also outlined.

RIPEC used U.S. Census Bureau data from the fiscal year 2019, which is the most recent data available.

The report notes that it doesn’t include the large allocation of federal pandemic relief funds to state and local governments which began in the fiscal year 2020.