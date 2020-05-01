Reed, Whitehouse call for $50B in relief for US child care providers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts are calling for the next coronavirus pandemic rescue package to include $50 billion for struggling child care operations.

The package is being backed by 28 other senators.

While Gov. Gina Raimondo on Friday set a June 1 target date for local child care centers to reopen, providers say they still need immediate funding or they may have to close permanently.

“If we can’t support the child care business, we are doing a disservice to every other business in our country and our economy is not going to recover,” Woonsocket Head Start Child Development Association Executive Director Mary Keen said, adding that she’s happy the senators realize how important child care is to the economy.

Keen said without options for taking care of children, the economy can’t get going again if parents don’t go back to work.

“I really think child care is the backbone of the economy, because without it you can’t have small business or big business,” she added. “This is the most stressed I’ve ever been.”

Child care centers across Rhode Island have been closed for weeks due to the pandemic.

Khadija Lewis Khan, M.Ed., executive director of the Beautiful Beginnings Childcare Center in Providence, said she was forced to lay off her staff of 40.

“Centers are going to need a lot of support to get up and running again. The bailout is absolutely necessary,” she said.

In early April, the Department of Human Services administered an online survey to all licensed child care providers in the state on the impact of the closure.

When asked if they faced permanent closure, 16% said they would be out of business in a month while the majority said they would be out of business if the closure lasted three months or more.

Courtesy: Rhode Island DHS, April 2020

In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker ordered non-emergency child care centers to remain closed at least through the end of the school year.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines