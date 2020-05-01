1  of  2
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: It’s Good News! Coronavirus Update: Today in Washington
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Good News   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Good News
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Reed, Whitehouse call for $50B in relief for US child care providers

Money

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts are calling for the next coronavirus pandemic rescue package to include $50 billion for struggling child care operations.

The package is being backed by 28 other senators.

While Gov. Gina Raimondo on Friday set a June 1 target date for local child care centers to reopen, providers say they still need immediate funding or they may have to close permanently.

“If we can’t support the child care business, we are doing a disservice to every other business in our country and our economy is not going to recover,” Woonsocket Head Start Child Development Association Executive Director Mary Keen said, adding that she’s happy the senators realize how important child care is to the economy.

Keen said without options for taking care of children, the economy can’t get going again if parents don’t go back to work.

“I really think child care is the backbone of the economy, because without it you can’t have small business or big business,” she added. “This is the most stressed I’ve ever been.”

Child care centers across Rhode Island have been closed for weeks due to the pandemic.

Khadija Lewis Khan, M.Ed., executive director of the Beautiful Beginnings Childcare Center in Providence, said she was forced to lay off her staff of 40.

“Centers are going to need a lot of support to get up and running again. The bailout is absolutely necessary,” she said.

In early April, the Department of Human Services administered an online survey to all licensed child care providers in the state on the impact of the closure.

When asked if they faced permanent closure, 16% said they would be out of business in a month while the majority said they would be out of business if the closure lasted three months or more.

Courtesy: Rhode Island DHS, April 2020

In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker ordered non-emergency child care centers to remain closed at least through the end of the school year.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com