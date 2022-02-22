CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — With restaurants being one of the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed is looking to secure them additional funding.

On Tuesday, Reed and local restaurant owners called for more money to be added to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF).

Reed said he is working on bipartisan legislation that would allow the Small Business Administration (SBA) to distribute funds to restaurants that previously applied for federal aid, but did not receive any.

Under the American Rescue Plan Act, Reed said the RRF — a program that he helped create — delivered more than $28 billion in federal funding to restaurant owners and the hospitality industry.

Nearly 450 Rhode Island restaurants received more than $106 million in aid, according to Reed. He said the state’s restaurant industry is one of its largest sources of jobs, which is why he’s pushing for more funding.

“Rhode Island is not only the Ocean State, it is a food state,” Reed said. “Our food economy is one of our major sources of employment and productivity, and it’s well known all over the United States and indeed the world.”

Supporters of Reed’s proposal said if more money is added to the RRF, local restaurants would be able to rehire or retain staff members, add outdoor seating, and cover any pandemic-related losses.

According to the SBA, more than 270,000 applications were submitted for the RRF program nationwide, but only 23% of restaurants received aid in Rhode Island.