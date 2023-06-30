NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. Commerce Secretary and former Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo was back in the state Friday to discuss plans to upgrade internet service locally and nationwide.

Raimondo, Gov. Dan McKee, and U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse announced the state is getting $108.7 million in federal funding to connect Rhode Islanders with affordable broadband access in places where there’s slow or no service.

“The internet isn’t a luxury anymore. It’s a necessity,” Raimondo said. “You can’t apply for a job if you’re not online. You can’t do your homework, you can’t see the doctor, you can’t pay your bills … If you don’t have access to internet at a price you can afford, you’re going to get left behind.”

Massachusetts will receive $147 million to improve access. A total of $42.5 billion in funding is being administered across the country.