Raimondo announces $100M for small businesses, but will the money come quickly enough?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In her weekly coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced much-awaited financial relief for small businesses hit hardest by the pandemic, though some are concerned the money won’t arrive in time.

Raimondo said the $100 million financial relief package will provide direct support through grants to the state’s small businesses for reopening, adaptation, and fixed costs incurred by businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A news release from the governor’s office said Wednesday’s announcement could be supplemented, should the federal government allocate additional stimulus funds to states.

The package also includes wrap-around technical support services to bolster long-term economic viability.

Applications will be available through Rhode Island Commerce and accepted on a rolling basis beginning later this month.

According to R.I. Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor, the program will help small businesses cover reopening expenses, in addition to helping them “adapt to the new conditions of this new normal.”

“Running a small business is difficult work, even in the best of times, and unfortunately, these businesses have been hit hardest by this crisis,” Raimondo said. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and they’ve struggled over the past few months.”

“These businesses need immediate support, and this is just the beginning,” she continued. “These grants will provide short-term relief to Rhode Island’s small businesses while also helping to position them for long-term success.”

Wednesday’s announcement came after several discussions with some of the state’s small business owners.

Earlier this month, Lt. Gov. Dan McKee helped to form the Rhode Island Small Business Coalition, which delivered a petition to Raimondo urging the governor to allocate 10% of the $1.25 billion the state received through the CARES Act to help keep their businesses afloat.

A day before Raimondo’s announcement, McKee proposed a framework for a Small Business-Friendly Grant Program in a letter to the R.I. Commerce Corporation Advisors on Business Restoration. He says he emailed suggestions for the program to advisors on Monday.

McKee was critical of Raimondo’s announcement Wednesday, as noted in a series of tweets, calling the plan “only a fraction” of his proposed investment. However, he says it was encouraging the governor “heard the voice of the small business community and stepped up to address their needs.”

While the plan the Gov. announced today makes only a fraction of our proposed investment, we’re encouraged that she heard the voice of the small business community and stepped up to address their needs. The announcement of the program makes 1 thing clear: Our work isn’t done yet. — Lt. Governor Dan McKee (@LGDanMcKee) July 15, 2020

McKee went on to say the announcement of Raimondo’s program made it clear work needs to continue to support Rhode Island’s small businesses.

“The funds will buy us time to come up with a long-term strategy to ensure small businesses are a significant part of Rhode Island’s economic recovery,” McKee said in a tweet Wednesday. “Over the next few weeks, I will be working closely with members of the Rhode Island Small Business Coalition to continue the advocacy that helped us reach this milestone today.”

Justin Gontarek, a small business owner and member of the coalition, spoke to Eyewitness News Thursday morning about the announcement, calling it a “serious step in the right direction.”

“We’re in the arena,” Gontarek said. “We’re in the wheelhouse, we got the attention, we got the ball rolling.”

However, he says it’s frustrating businesses will still have to wait weeks before getting money, if their grants are approved at all.

“It’s critical. We need money now, we needed the money yesterday, we needed money a month ago,” Gontarek added.

NOTE: After the interview, Gontarek clarified he misspoke, adding the coalition’s proposal for small businesses to receive $125 million in aid divided into grants of $10,000 would help roughly 10,000 businesses.

Overview of Program Categories

Restore RI

$50 million to assist businesses with reopening expenses and fixed costs (e.g. purchasing PPE, purchasing plexiglass, sourcing cleaning supplies, making physical alterations, upgrading technology such as touchless payment and online reservation systems, rent, utilities). 20% of these funds will be designated for minority-owned business enterprises. Grants of up to $15,000 will be available for eligible Rhode Island businesses impacted by COVID-19. Grant amounts will be calculated based on the number of employees and the degree of revenue loss

$3.5 million to support business repositioning. Creation of a “repositioning program” that will fund small businesses’ short-term efforts to reposition their businesses by the end of 2020.

$5.5 million to support technical assistance and other business supports. Funds provided for a broad range of technical assistance and other business supports to assist small businesses with financial planning and adapting their businesses to the new economic landscape.

$1 million to support businesses navigating receivership.

Up to $2.5 million to nonprofits.

$1 million in direct payments to small businesses to access assistance from professionals such as CPAs and financial advisors.

$20 million from the Small Business Development Fund which the General Assembly authorized during the last legislative session. This funding will enable us to offer loans of a size that exceeds the grant amounts.

$5 million application for additional federal grant funding (beyond Rhode Island’s CARES Act funding) to support tourism and hospitality.

A news release from the governor’s office says up to $12.5 million is available to supplement the Restore RI fund should additional funds be necessary.

Eligibility Criteria

According to Rhode Island Commerce, completed applications will be approved on a first-come, first-served manner and will be time-stamped upon receipt.

As there may be a high demand to receive funding, Rhode Island Commerce says funding may be awarded in rounds, and the program may be adjusted from time to time to ensure fair allocation.

Additionally, if not all of the funding is used after initial application rounds, small businesses with a greater number of employees, sole proprietors, and others may become eligible.

Program eligibility for Restore RI is anticipated to include the following:

Limited to COVID-19-impacted businesses that demonstrate 30% or greater revenue loss (with the highest award amounts reserved for businesses experiencing greater than 50% revenue loss.)

Small businesses with 1-20 employees or restaurants/caterers of any size. Sole proprietors, government entities, national chains, and non-profits are not eligible for Restore RI at this time.

Must have a physical presence in Rhode Island.

Must be open or show a plan to reopen.

Health care/social assistance businesses and select other industries are not eligible at this time. Additional industry eligibility rules and information will be provided with the application materials.

Viability test with streamlined viability analysis for PPP recipients.

More details for required documentation for the Restore RI program can be found on the Rhode Island Commerce website.