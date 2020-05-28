1  of  2
Questions About Your Retirement Plans

Everyone has been affected in some way during the pandemic.

With massive layoffs in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and around the rest of the country many have questions about their retirement and what they need to be ready for.

Jeff Massey, CFP® from Massey & Associates joined us to point us in the right direction and have us prepared for any future plans we may have.

