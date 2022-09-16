WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Energy customers could be shelling out more money for their utility bills come fall.

The utility told customers back in July to expect higher electricity bills this coming winter, then said the same for residential and commercial gas customers earlier this month.

Rhode Island Energy said the rate hikes are a temporary fix to offset the higher costs to provide power, given the current state of the economy.

Electricity customers are expected to see their bills increase roughly $52 per month from October through March, while gas bills could go up 15% for residential customers and 16% for small businesses starting Nov. 1.

On Friday, the R.I. Public Utilities Commission is scheduled to take public comment at a 9 a.m. meeting from people who want to speak out about the proposed rate hikes.

Those interested in participating can do so through Zoom or by calling 929-205-6099 and entering meeting number 819 5874 3926, followed by the # symbol when prompted.

Anyone who wishes to comment is asked to enter the meeting or call in five to ten minutes prior.

Those who want to listen in but not provide comment can watch the meeting here.

Written comments can also be submitted by emailing PUC.PublicComments@puc.ri.gov, SUBJECT: RI Energy Rate Change.

Rhode Island Energy says help is available for Rhode Islanders who need help paying their bills. The utility offered the following tips:

Rhode Island Energy says help is available for Rhode Islanders who need help paying their bills. The utility offered the following tips:

Shop for electricity: We encourage customers to use the Last Resort Service rates as a reference point when shopping for the electricity supplier that offers the service and price that is right for them. If customers do choose to shop for a supplier, we encourage them to pay attention to the specific terms of the agreements they sign. Sometimes suppliers offer introductory offers or special incentives. Customers should be aware of variable rates that often start low and then increase significantly with the price of energy. For tips on smart shopping, visit the state of Rhode Island's website.

Save energy: Reducing the amount of energy used at a home or business can save customers money on their monthly bills. Rhode Island Energy offers tips, programs, and rebates that can help. Residential customers can also sign up for a free home energy audit. For more information, visit RIEnergy.com.

Get bill assistance: We offer numerous programs and tools – including budget billing and payment plans – to help customers who are having trouble keeping up with their electric bills. To learn more, visit RIEnergy.com or call 1-800-743-1104.

