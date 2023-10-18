CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — As tax season nears, local community organization Progreso Latino is hosting training for volunteer tax preparers.

Progreso Latino is one of the partner organizations that will offer free tax preparation services as part of the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. Individuals making $60,000 or less, those with disabilities, and limited English-speaking taxpayers are eligible to receive services through VITA.

Progreso Latino’s training session for volunteers is available in English and Spanish and starts Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.

For information on how to register, visit the Progreso Latino website.