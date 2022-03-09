PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Tax-filing season is underway, and the Rhode Island Society of Certified Public Accountants (RISCPA) is reminding parents and guardians that they may be eligible for the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit.

Under the American Rescue Plan Act, the 2021 credit was increased to up to $4,000 for one person who qualifies and up to $8,000 for two or more people who qualify.

“This is a huge, huge boost for any family in the state with children,” the RISCPA’s Melissa Travis told 12 News.

The credit is calculated based on a person’s income and a percentage of the money used on care for children or dependents while the person attends work or school.

Eligible taxpayers only have this year to claim the credit, according to Travis.

“This why this is important,” she said. “They’re leaving money on the table if they don’t go after this.”

“It can be an immediate family member, it can be any number of children lawfully placed with you, legally placed with you,” Travis added.

Travis said even if a person doesn’t owe taxes, they can still claim the credit as long as they meet certain requirements.

“It’s considered fully refundable, which means even if you don’t historically owe the IRS a penny, you’re eligible to get this money back,” she explained.