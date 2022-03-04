PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gas prices in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts skyrocketed by more than 20 cents Friday.

AAA Northeast reports that the average gas price in Rhode Island increased by 26 cents to $3.85 per gallon, while the average cost in Massachusetts went up by 24 cents to $3.86 per gallon.

The reason for the price hike, according to AAA Northeast’s Lloyd Albert, is because of the ongoing Ukrainian invasion, with crude oil costing more than $111 per barrel Friday.

Albert expects the price of gas to continue to increase with continuing conflict.

“Improving weather will lead to more driving, increased gasoline demand and higher prices,” he said. “Pain at the pump could continue for weeks or months to come.”

Gas prices in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are the highest they’ve been since October 2012 and the highest one-week jump since September 2017, according to AAA Northeast. The cost of gas in both states is also more than 40 cents higher than it was last month.

The national average gas price currently stands at $3.83 per gallon, which is 22 cents higher than it was on Monday. Gas prices across the country have spiked by more than $1 since this time last year, AAA Northeast said.