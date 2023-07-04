EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 87% of Americans are celebrating the Fourth of July this year with cookouts and fireworks, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

The NRF’s Independence Day 2023 survey reveals that, of those celebrating America’s birthday, 65% will attend a cookout. Americans, on average, will spend $9.5 billion on food for the holiday, according to the NRF.

In addition, 42% of Americans plan to light off or watch fireworks this Fourth of July.

Keith Lambert, the regional locations manager for Keystone Fireworks, tells 12 News that Americans spend roughly $2.2 billion on fireworks annually.

This Fourth of July will exceed pre-pandemic spending levels, according to retail expert Kristen Regine. She said the top four food items being purchased include hamburgers, hot dogs, potatoes and macaroni.

When it comes to alcohol, Regine said beer remains the top choice, followed by wine, ready-to-drink cocktails and spirits.