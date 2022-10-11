PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — State officials announced Tuesday the launch of a new website that will help Rhode Islanders with their heating and electric bills this winter.

The new website, EnergySupport.ri.gov, includes state, federal and nonprofit energy assistance programs and funding.

“During this season of unprecedented electricity and heating costs, it is essential that we do everything we can to connect Rhode Islanders with available assistance programs that can help them keep the heat on this winter,” Gov. Dan McKee said. “Finding assistance should be simple and straightforward — that is our goal with this one-stop-shop website.”

Earlier this year, Rhode Island Energy said the ongoing market conditions are driving up the price of electricity. Customers can expect to see a 47% increase in their electricity bills, which averages out to about $52 each month.

The Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission (PUC) approved the rate hike last month.

The utility has also proposed a 15% increase to residents’ gas bills and 16% increase to small businesses’ gas bills at the start of November, which will be voted on by the PUC at a later date.

Rhode Island Energy previously assured the rate hikes are temporary, saying they were necessary to offset the increased costs to provide power.

McKee also announced an additional $1.5 million in Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative funds, bringing the total to $5.3 million, to provide rate relief for roughly 39,000 low-income Rhode Islanders.