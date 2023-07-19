PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — There’s a new free resource available to anyone looking for affordable housing in Rhode Island.

HousingSearchRI.org, sponsored by the Rhode Island Housing Development Authority, was created with the goal of making it easier for people to find a place to live.

Christine Hunsinger, chief strategy and innovation officer at RI Housing, tells 12 News it’s a great tool to take advantage of.

“Every day we are adding more properties,” she said.

The search engine also allows property owners to list their rentals for free and offers an affordability calculator.

The calculator states that no one should be spending more than 30% of their income on rent and utilities.

For example, if someone makes $50,000 a year, the calculator notes that they shouldn’t be spending more than $1,250 on rent. However, if you search the site for housing in Providence in that price-range, there are not a lot of options.

While the tool is helpful, Hunsinger said it’s not the answer to Rhode Island’s housing crisis.

“There is no silver bullet, there is no immediate magic wand,” Hunsinger said. “This just makes it a little bit easier.”

Lidia Palmer knows the struggle. She tells 12 News that she works 55 hours a week and can still barely make ends meet.

“It’s still not enough to live in Rhode Island and pay your bills,” she said. “I was homeless for eight months, almost nine months. I couldn’t find housing.”

Palmer said the cheapest home she could find was listed at $1,200 a month, and she’s spending at least half of her income on rent.

“Right now, I’m even picking between gas and food,” she said. “Which one is more important? If I go to work or if I put food on my table?”